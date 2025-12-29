Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
07:46 29.12.2025

Meloni: Russia's readiness to end hostilities depends on Putin

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/giorgiameloni.paginaufficiale/

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that it is up to Russia to show responsibility and openness to talks on a cessation of hostilities, according to the results of a video conference that she and other European leaders held with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the evening.

The conversation took place after Zelenskyy and Trump met at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach (Florida, USA).

During the phone call, the parties discussed the state of the peace process for Ukraine and further steps to achieve a just and lasting peace. "The call allowed us to take stock of the situation in the peace process for Ukraine and the next steps to achieve a just and lasting peace," the official website of the Italian government says.

Presidents Trump and Zelenskyy reported on the results of the ongoing negotiations, in particular on security guarantees, emphasizing that some issues remain open. Maloney stressed the importance of unity between partners and the need to maintain maximum coordination on issues that concern the vital interests of Ukraine and its European partners.

"It is up to Russia to show a sense of responsibility and openness to negotiations, demonstrating a real will to stop hostilities," the report says.

