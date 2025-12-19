Zelenskyy, Marshal of Polish Sejm discuss defense cooperation, issues of historical memory

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Marshal of the Polish Sejm Włodzimierz Czarzasty, the presidential press service said.

"Among the main topics of discussion were strengthening defense cooperation and security of both states, economic partnership and the participation of Polish companies in the restoration of Ukraine. They separately discussed support for Ukrainians who found temporary shelter in Poland. Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked for the adoption of the law on extending the period of stay of Ukrainians," the service said.

The meeting also discussed strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia and joint efforts to return Ukrainian children who were abducted and illegally deported by Russia.

In addition, the parties discussed the issue of historical memory of Ukraine and Poland. Zelenskyy said historical issues should unite and strengthen peoples, and leaders should remind that Ukraine and Poland have more common victories than tragedies.

Zelenskyy and Czarzasty also honored the memory of the deputies of the Sejm of the Second Polish Republic who died during the Second World War, and laid wreaths at the memorial plaque to 296 fallen Polish parliamentarians.

The president also met with Marshal of the Polish Senate Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska. He thanked her for her principled position on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, effective interaction with the Verkhovna Rada, and support for Ukrainian initiatives, in particular those related to the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

"Zelenskyy spoke about diplomatic work to achieve a dignified and sustainable peace. The parties discussed interaction with the U.S. Congress and the importance of transatlantic unity regarding sanctions and the recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism," the presidential press service said.

During the meeting, issues of historical memory were also raised. The parties noted that this process is moving forward, there are practical results. On behalf of the Poles, Kidawa-Błońska thanked Zelenskyy for the opportunity to honor the memory of their ancestors, whom they were able to rebury after exhumations in Puzhnyky in Ternopil region.

In addition, Kidawa-Błońska expressed gratitude for the fact that Ukraine accepted the released civilians from Belarus.