Meeting with Trump will be public – Zelenskyy

The President's address to the participants of the meeting of the Coalition of the Wishing on December 11, 2025 | Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

The meeting with US President Donald Trump, which will take place on Sunday, will be public, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I think our meeting will be open to the media and cameras. I don’t know if it will be at the beginning or the end, but it will be public," Zelenskyy told reporters on Saturday.

According to the president, after several meetings with the American delegation, the Ukrainian negotiating team concluded that a meeting at the leadership level would occur if there was progress.

"The fact that we will have a meeting with President Trump in Florida tomorrow indicates that there is progress," Zelenskyy stressed.