Zelenskyy announces possible online meeting with European partners

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukraine will be in constant contact with European partners, there may be an online meeting with them, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"While we are talking to you, dear journalists, European leaders are writing and calling me. Just like I had the Staff meeting before. I could not stop the meeting with all due respect to the partners. I will be in constant contact with them. We would like the Europeans to be there. I am not sure that right now, in one day, we can all gather offline, but I think, at least, we will connect online and our partners will be in contact," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday.

The President emphasized that many documents and things also depend on the position of Europe.

"Of course, we must find some format in the near future - where not only Ukraine and America will be present. And where Europe will also be represented," he noted.