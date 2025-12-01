Battle for Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad continues, logistics provided by drones – DeepState

Russian occupiers continue to try to gain a foothold in the north and center of the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, and the logistics support of the neighboring city of Myrnohrad is carried out exclusively by unmanned systems, the OSINT project DeepState said on Monday.

"The situation remains critical. The battle for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad continues," the project said in the Telegram channel.

According to analysts, the enemy continues to disperse around Pokrovsk and its surroundings, trying to establish physical control. "Most enemy fixations are carried out in the central and northern parts of the city, as fewer and fewer crews fly to the southern part. The Defense Forces are continuing their attempts to clear certain areas, but the main work is being done by pilots who are constantly trying to detect and destroy the enemy," the project said.

The area near the village of Rivne, which is located between Pokrovsk on Myrnohrad, and between Pokrovsk and Lyman, where the enemy is setting up ambushes, mining the territory, and building engineering barriers, which complicates logistics in the direction of Myrnohrad, is called problematic.

"As the fighters note, logistics in Myrnohrad is currently carried out using IRCs and drones. Equipment or vehicles have not been used for a long time, and each physical advance to a certain point is almost 100% likely to lead to an enemy ambush and fire contact with it," DeepState said.

According to DeepState, the enemy's advance rate in Pokrovsk and Dobropillia axes in Donetsk region decreased 90% last week: the invaders occupied 3.82 square kilometers there, while the week before last 38.73 square kilometers.