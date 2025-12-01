Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:54 01.12.2025

Battle for Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad continues, logistics provided by drones – DeepState

2 min read

Russian occupiers continue to try to gain a foothold in the north and center of the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, and the logistics support of the neighboring city of Myrnohrad is carried out exclusively by unmanned systems, the OSINT project DeepState said on Monday.

"The situation remains critical. The battle for Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad continues," the project said in the Telegram channel.

According to analysts, the enemy continues to disperse around Pokrovsk and its surroundings, trying to establish physical control. "Most enemy fixations are carried out in the central and northern parts of the city, as fewer and fewer crews fly to the southern part. The Defense Forces are continuing their attempts to clear certain areas, but the main work is being done by pilots who are constantly trying to detect and destroy the enemy," the project said.

The area near the village of Rivne, which is located between Pokrovsk on Myrnohrad, and between Pokrovsk and Lyman, where the enemy is setting up ambushes, mining the territory, and building engineering barriers, which complicates logistics in the direction of Myrnohrad, is called problematic.

"As the fighters note, logistics in Myrnohrad is currently carried out using IRCs and drones. Equipment or vehicles have not been used for a long time, and each physical advance to a certain point is almost 100% likely to lead to an enemy ambush and fire contact with it," DeepState said.

According to DeepState, the enemy's advance rate in Pokrovsk and Dobropillia axes in Donetsk region decreased 90% last week: the invaders occupied 3.82 square kilometers there, while the week before last 38.73 square kilometers.

Tags: #pokrovsk #war #situation

MORE ABOUT

17:56 27.11.2025
Syrsky: Search, destruction of enemy carried out in area of ​​about 11.5 sq km in Pokrovsk

Syrsky: Search, destruction of enemy carried out in area of ​​about 11.5 sq km in Pokrovsk

13:45 27.11.2025
Most Ukrainians believe corruption in Ukraine has increased during full-scale invasion - survey

Most Ukrainians believe corruption in Ukraine has increased during full-scale invasion - survey

11:12 26.11.2025
NATO Secretary General says Russia's war against Ukraine could end this year

NATO Secretary General says Russia's war against Ukraine could end this year

11:03 25.11.2025
Russia pressing on Myrnohrad, the Defense Forces capture invaders – 7th Rapid Response Corps

Russia pressing on Myrnohrad, the Defense Forces capture invaders – 7th Rapid Response Corps

10:06 25.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Russians launch 22 missiles of various types and over 460 drones, 4 drones fligh into Moldova and Romania

Zelenskyy: Russians launch 22 missiles of various types and over 460 drones, 4 drones fligh into Moldova and Romania

19:28 24.11.2025
Enemy advances towards Lyman and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region

Enemy advances towards Lyman and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region

14:11 24.11.2025
War in Ukraine could end today if Russia withdraws troops - Swedish PM

War in Ukraine could end today if Russia withdraws troops - Swedish PM

12:21 22.11.2025
German Federal Chancellor discusses Ukraine peace plan with Trump, agrees on next steps

German Federal Chancellor discusses Ukraine peace plan with Trump, agrees on next steps

19:43 21.11.2025
Invaders gradually penetrating into center of Pokrovsk from south

Invaders gradually penetrating into center of Pokrovsk from south

19:02 21.11.2025
Czech President: For peace plan to be fair, it must not punish the victim more than the perpetrator

Czech President: For peace plan to be fair, it must not punish the victim more than the perpetrator

HOT NEWS

Russian army personnel loses 32 divisions in 2025

Zelenskyy announces delegation's report onUS negotiations on Tues

Macron on corruption scandal: You don't see such anti-corruption steps in Russia, where real dictatorship reigns

Macron: Ukraine is the only one who can discuss territorial issue

Macron announces completion of work on security guarantees, talks with USA expected

LATEST

Russian army personnel loses 32 divisions in 2025

At meeting with Dombrovskis, Shmyhal notes importance of making decision on reparations loan

CC judges, Venice Commission reps hold meeting on competitive bills

Macron: Peace plan can be finally agreed only with participation of Ukraine, Europeans

Europe has clear course: No dictated peace imposed on Ukraine – Merz

Dutch PM in call with Zelenskyy: No decisions on Ukraine without Ukrainians; no decisions on Europe without Europeans

Meloni emphasizes importance of ‘rapprochement of views’ between Europe and USA for peace in Ukraine

Number of victims in Dnipro grows to 43 people, 10 in serious condition – regional administration

Shmyhal-Rutte: Extra air defense systems, missiles needed; PURL importance discussed

Kallas: Russia owes Ukraine reparations, 'reparation loan' based on Russian assets is Ukrainian money

AD
AD