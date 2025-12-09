Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:39 09.12.2025

Govt instructs to review energy enterprises banned from disconnecting electricity, to reduce outdoor lighting

The government has adopted a number of decisions to improve the situation with the provision of electricity to consumers, including ordering to review the lists of enterprises prohibited from disconnecting and reducing outdoor lighting, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"We have instructed regional military administrations to review the actual lists of critical infrastructure facilities within two days. Consumers that are not critical for the functioning of the regions in today's energy supply conditions should be excluded from the lists," the prime minister said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.

According to her, the released volumes will be directed to household consumers.

She said the shutdowns will not affect hospitals, schools, life support facilities and enterprises of the defense-industrial complex.

"The power supply of these facilities remains uninterrupted," she said.

In addition, the regional military administrations, local governments and relevant utility companies, on behalf of the government, must reduce electricity consumption.

"Additional lighting of buildings and streets, parks, decorative garlands, street advertising in city centers are not priorities during a difficult energy situation," Svyrydenko said.

According to her, streets and highways with an increased accident rate should remain lit even in conditions of electricity saving. Their list should be determined by the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with the National Police.

It is specified that saving measures do not apply to electricity produced at consumers' own power generating plants for their own needs.

As Svyrydenko states, the government instructed the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Development, the State Inspectorate for Energy Supervision and all regional military administrations to ensure the full functioning of distributed generation facilities – gas piston and gas turbine plants, in particular cogeneration, diesel, gasoline and gas generators.

"Problems that prevent the supply of electricity to the operators' network must be promptly eliminated. All existing cogeneration plants must be put into operation. The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision to this effect last week," the head of government said.

