Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:56 15.12.2025

Occupiers' advance in Zaporizhia region almost stopped during week, but continued to grow in Pokrovsk axis – DeepState

3 min read
Occupiers' advance in Zaporizhia region almost stopped during week, but continued to grow in Pokrovsk axis – DeepState

The Russian occupiers increased the area of ​​control over the Ukrainian territory by 82.72 square kilometers over the past week from Monday, December 8, to Monday, December 15, which is only 10.5% less than the week before last, when the enemy occupied 92.49 square kilometers, according to maps of the OSINT project DeepState.

Thus, the pace of the enemy's advance in December remains stable after a sharp increase in early November and a drop at the end of the month, but higher than in August-October, when for a long period the enemy captured approximately 60-70 square kilometers every week.

At the same time, in Huliaipole axis, which accounted for a significant share of the area captured by the enemy in November, the advance of the occupiers almost stopped last week and amounted to only 2.67 square kilometers, while the week before last the enemy occupied 13.68 square kilometers there, and in the last week of November – 61.83 square kilometers.

Instead, the enemy increased the pace of advance in Pokrovsk and Dobropillia axes in the west of Donetsk region, renewing the pace of the middle of November – the occupiers occupied 49.87 there last week, while the week before last – 33.1 square kilometers. These directions accounted for more than half of the area captured by the enemy for the week.

In Kupiansk axis in Kharkiv region and the neighboring Lyman in the north of Donetsk, the occupiers increased the area occupied by 7.87 square kilometers (the week before last – 15.04 square kilometers). At the same time, in Kupiansk area, the Defense Forces liberated 40.21 square kilometers.

In Chasovoiarsk, Kostiantynivka and Siversk axes in the east and north of Donetsk region, the enemy captured 22.31 square kilometers in a week, almost the same as the week before last (24.6 square kilometers).

According to DeepState, no enemy advances were recorded anywhere else last week. In Volchansk axis in Kharkiv region near the border with Russia, where the enemy occupied 6.07 square kilometers the week before last, the advance of the invaders stopped last week. In Kharkiv direction near the village of Mylove, the enemy advance last week, as well as the week before last, was not recorded.

The "gray zone" of uncertain control last week in Huliaipole axis decreased by 0.1 square kilometers, in Pokrovsk and Dobropillia axes by 26.94 square kilometers, in Kupiansk axis – by 18.74 square kilometers. Instead, it increased by 20.61 square kilometers in Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka and Siversk axes in the east and north of Donetsk region.

In total, the area of ​​the "gray zone" decreased by 25.17 square kilometers over the past week, and by 0.7 square kilometers the week before last.

Thus, on average last week the occupiers increased the area of ​​control by an average of 11.8 square kilometers per day, and the "gray zone" decreased by an average of 3.6 square kilometers per day.

The week before last the occupiers increased the area of ​​control by an average of 13.2 square kilometers per day, and the "gray zone" decreased on average by 0.1 square kilometers per day.

Tags: #war #situation

MORE ABOUT

15:40 12.12.2025
At least 226 civilians killed, 952 injured in Ukraine in November - UN

At least 226 civilians killed, 952 injured in Ukraine in November - UN

11:40 11.12.2025
New 'Trump plan' does not provide for amnesty, ban on Ukraine joining NATO - media

New 'Trump plan' does not provide for amnesty, ban on Ukraine joining NATO - media

19:39 09.12.2025
Govt instructs to review energy enterprises banned from disconnecting electricity, to reduce outdoor lighting

Govt instructs to review energy enterprises banned from disconnecting electricity, to reduce outdoor lighting

21:27 03.12.2025
Following Witkoff and Kushner's trip to Moscow, political experts agree that Russia continuing to drag out time

Following Witkoff and Kushner's trip to Moscow, political experts agree that Russia continuing to drag out time

10:14 03.12.2025
Only Putin can end war from Russian side - Rubio

Only Putin can end war from Russian side - Rubio

20:54 02.12.2025
No simple solutions to end war; most difficult thing is with territories, Russian assets – Zelenskyy

No simple solutions to end war; most difficult thing is with territories, Russian assets – Zelenskyy

20:11 02.12.2025
Putin makes statements demonstrating he does not plan to end war – Sybiha

Putin makes statements demonstrating he does not plan to end war – Sybiha

20:54 01.12.2025
Battle for Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad continues, logistics provided by drones – DeepState

Battle for Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad continues, logistics provided by drones – DeepState

13:45 27.11.2025
Most Ukrainians believe corruption in Ukraine has increased during full-scale invasion - survey

Most Ukrainians believe corruption in Ukraine has increased during full-scale invasion - survey

11:12 26.11.2025
NATO Secretary General says Russia's war against Ukraine could end this year

NATO Secretary General says Russia's war against Ukraine could end this year

HOT NEWS

Merz: We’ll ensure that Ukraine survives this winter and is provided with what it needs to recover

Talks with USA are constructive, we hope to reach agreement for bringing peace closer – Umerov

Kallas on 'reparation loan' to Ukraine: Whoever causes damage must pay

Zelenskyy offers alternative to joining NATO in exchange for tough security guarantees

Merz offers Russia truce for Christmas

LATEST

Kallas on possibility of Ukraine leaving NATO: It’s up to Ukrainians to decide what they are willing to give up to have peace

Merz: We’ll ensure that Ukraine survives this winter and is provided with what it needs to recover

Rammstein meeting will take place on Tuesday, with Rutte taking part

Zelenskyy and Bundestag President discuss mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets

Language Ombudsman on blocking Russian music: NSDC sanction mechanism is civilized way to interact with streaming services

One of first offices for arms exports to be opened in Berlin – Zelenskyy

Talks with USA are constructive, we hope to reach agreement for bringing peace closer – Umerov

General Staff confirms another hit to Astrakhan gas processing plant

viv clothing brand Aviatsiya Halychyny opens its first store in London

Kallas on 'reparation loan' to Ukraine: Whoever causes damage must pay

AD
AD