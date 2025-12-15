Occupiers' advance in Zaporizhia region almost stopped during week, but continued to grow in Pokrovsk axis – DeepState

The Russian occupiers increased the area of ​​control over the Ukrainian territory by 82.72 square kilometers over the past week from Monday, December 8, to Monday, December 15, which is only 10.5% less than the week before last, when the enemy occupied 92.49 square kilometers, according to maps of the OSINT project DeepState.

Thus, the pace of the enemy's advance in December remains stable after a sharp increase in early November and a drop at the end of the month, but higher than in August-October, when for a long period the enemy captured approximately 60-70 square kilometers every week.

At the same time, in Huliaipole axis, which accounted for a significant share of the area captured by the enemy in November, the advance of the occupiers almost stopped last week and amounted to only 2.67 square kilometers, while the week before last the enemy occupied 13.68 square kilometers there, and in the last week of November – 61.83 square kilometers.

Instead, the enemy increased the pace of advance in Pokrovsk and Dobropillia axes in the west of Donetsk region, renewing the pace of the middle of November – the occupiers occupied 49.87 there last week, while the week before last – 33.1 square kilometers. These directions accounted for more than half of the area captured by the enemy for the week.

In Kupiansk axis in Kharkiv region and the neighboring Lyman in the north of Donetsk, the occupiers increased the area occupied by 7.87 square kilometers (the week before last – 15.04 square kilometers). At the same time, in Kupiansk area, the Defense Forces liberated 40.21 square kilometers.

In Chasovoiarsk, Kostiantynivka and Siversk axes in the east and north of Donetsk region, the enemy captured 22.31 square kilometers in a week, almost the same as the week before last (24.6 square kilometers).

According to DeepState, no enemy advances were recorded anywhere else last week. In Volchansk axis in Kharkiv region near the border with Russia, where the enemy occupied 6.07 square kilometers the week before last, the advance of the invaders stopped last week. In Kharkiv direction near the village of Mylove, the enemy advance last week, as well as the week before last, was not recorded.

The "gray zone" of uncertain control last week in Huliaipole axis decreased by 0.1 square kilometers, in Pokrovsk and Dobropillia axes by 26.94 square kilometers, in Kupiansk axis – by 18.74 square kilometers. Instead, it increased by 20.61 square kilometers in Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka and Siversk axes in the east and north of Donetsk region.

In total, the area of ​​the "gray zone" decreased by 25.17 square kilometers over the past week, and by 0.7 square kilometers the week before last.

Thus, on average last week the occupiers increased the area of ​​control by an average of 11.8 square kilometers per day, and the "gray zone" decreased by an average of 3.6 square kilometers per day.

The week before last the occupiers increased the area of ​​control by an average of 13.2 square kilometers per day, and the "gray zone" decreased on average by 0.1 square kilometers per day.