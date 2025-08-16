Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:02 16.08.2025

Zelenskyy's adviser denies report of ceasefire in the skies before trilateral meeting

1 min read

Ukraine has heard nothing about any preliminary agreement on a ceasefire in the skies ahead of a trilateral meeting of the leaders of the United States, Ukraine, and Russia, said presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn.

"We haven't heard anything about it yet," Lytvyn wrote on the social network X in response to the report by The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll.

Radio engineer and aerial reconnaissance specialist Yuriy Kasyanov wrote on Facebook that if a ceasefire in the skies were to replace a broader ceasefire, it would be welcomed by Russia: "The imperialists are rubbing their hands: Moscow will be safe, and oil refineries won't be burning."

Tags: #denies #ceasefire

