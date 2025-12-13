Turkish President suggests 'limited ceasefire' in Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has suggested that a limited ceasefire targeting energy facilities and ports would be beneficial, according to the Turkish presidential administration.

The Turkish leader said that efforts aimed at ending the war "with a just and lasting peace are valuable, and that he believes progress can be made in areas with practical benefits for both sides."

Erdoğan said Türkiye is closely following the negotiation processes aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, adding that Ankara can host talks in all formats.