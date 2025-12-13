Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:25 13.12.2025

Turkish President suggests 'limited ceasefire' in Ukraine

1 min read
Turkish President suggests 'limited ceasefire' in Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has suggested that a limited ceasefire targeting energy facilities and ports would be beneficial, according to the Turkish presidential administration.

The Turkish leader said that efforts aimed at ending the war "with a just and lasting peace are valuable, and that he believes progress can be made in areas with practical benefits for both sides."

Erdoğan said Türkiye is closely following the negotiation processes aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, adding that Ankara can host talks in all formats.

Tags: #erdoğan #ceasefire

MORE ABOUT

12:58 27.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Europe will work on ceasefire plan

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Europe will work on ceasefire plan

17:50 22.10.2025
Europe's plan isn’t plan to stop the war, it’s more about ceasefire – Zelenskyy

Europe's plan isn’t plan to stop the war, it’s more about ceasefire – Zelenskyy

11:37 23.09.2025
Turkey's Erdoğan sees rising Russian losses, expects prolonged Ukraine conflict

Turkey's Erdoğan sees rising Russian losses, expects prolonged Ukraine conflict

11:31 06.09.2025
West must demand ceasefire from Russia - Poroshenko at security conference in Cambridge

West must demand ceasefire from Russia - Poroshenko at security conference in Cambridge

12:11 30.08.2025
UN calls for immediate ceasefire, comprehensive peace in Ukraine after massive attack on Aug 28

UN calls for immediate ceasefire, comprehensive peace in Ukraine after massive attack on Aug 28

12:02 16.08.2025
Zelenskyy's adviser denies report of ceasefire in the skies before trilateral meeting

Zelenskyy's adviser denies report of ceasefire in the skies before trilateral meeting

11:44 16.08.2025
Preliminary deal on ceasefire in the skies could have been reached in Alaska – journalist

Preliminary deal on ceasefire in the skies could have been reached in Alaska – journalist

21:32 12.08.2025
Zelenskyy: During possible ceasefire, it's necessary to decide what partners, Russia able to guarantee

Zelenskyy: During possible ceasefire, it's necessary to decide what partners, Russia able to guarantee

11:57 12.08.2025
Poroshenko: The only acceptable outcome of talks must be an unconditional ceasefire

Poroshenko: The only acceptable outcome of talks must be an unconditional ceasefire

16:52 18.02.2025
Türkiye ideal platform for future negotiations on Ukraine - Erdoğan

Türkiye ideal platform for future negotiations on Ukraine - Erdoğan

HOT NEWS

Coordination HQ: Belarus hands over 114 civilians to Ukraine, including Ukrainians, Belarusian figures

Lukashenko pardons 123 foreigners, five Ukrainians to be released from Belarus

Council of Europe Secretary General: Intl Claims Commission to be second independent component on compensation for Russia's aggression

Zelenskyy on overnight infrastructure strikes: important that everyone now sees what Russia is doing

Odesa region endures one of heaviest enemy air attacks

LATEST

Ukrainian music industry subcommittee head: fine for Russian songs in venues should exceed UAH 50,000

Coordination HQ: Belarus hands over 114 civilians to Ukraine, including Ukrainians, Belarusian figures

Ukraine's govt to begin payments in cases of journalists' death or injury while performing professional duties

Lukashenko pardons 123 foreigners, five Ukrainians to be released from Belarus

Stubb to take part in Ukraine peace talks in Berlin on Dec 15 – media

Russian forces shell Donetsk region 17 times, killing 3 people

Defense forces liberate Kondrashivka, Radkivka, several districts in Northern Kupiansk – National Guard

Russian forces attack infrastructure in Mykolaiv region overnight, part of settlements left without power

Russian forces shell communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 injured, infrastructure, power lines damaged

Council of Europe Secretary General: Intl Claims Commission to be second independent component on compensation for Russia's aggression

AD
AD