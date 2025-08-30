UN calls for immediate ceasefire, comprehensive peace in Ukraine after massive attack on Aug 28

The United Nations has called on all parties to the conflict to urgently de-escalate and redouble efforts to create conditions for inclusive diplomatic negotiations aimed at ending hostilities and achieving a just peace, said Miroslav Jenča, Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas.

"We renew the Secretary-General’s appeal for a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire. A ceasefire that results in a just, comprehensive, and sustainable peace in Ukraine – one that fully upholds Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, in line with the UN Charter, international law and relevant UN resolutions," he said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on "Maintenance of Peace and Security of Ukraine" in New York on Friday.

Jenča stressed that the growing number of civilian casualties and destruction contradicts the diplomatic efforts of recent months. In total, OHCHR has verified that since the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, 14,054 civilians, including 730 children, have been killed in Ukraine. 36,164 civilians, including 2,263 children, have been injured. With at least 1,674 civilian casualties - 286 killed and 1,388 injured – July set a new, tragic record for monthly casualties since May 2022.

Jenča stressed that the "dangerously expanding geographic scope of this war " is demonstrated by recent strikes on regions far from the front line, in particular in Lviv and Transcarpathia.

According to him, the UN remains committed to supporting Ukrainian civilians. This year, 3.8 million people have received humanitarian assistance, and targeted support is being prepared for another 1.7 million people as part of the winter plan for 2025-2026.

"However, for us to be able to continue our life-saving work, scaled up and flexible donor support is urgently needed. We also continue to urge the sides to fulfill their obligations under international humanitarian law, and allow for the safe, rapid, and unimpeded humanitarian access to civilians in need – no matter where they are or who controls the territory," Jenča said.

He stressed that the UN condemns all attacks against civilians, wherever they occur. The organization also expresses concern about strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, where civilian casualties have also been reported.