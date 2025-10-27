Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Europe will work on ceasefire plan

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukraine and European leaders will work on a ceasefire plan within a week or ten days, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

In an interview with Axios, he noted that the plan should be short, without too many details.

Zelenskyy said that it was decided to work on it within the next week or ten days," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he noted that he is skeptical that Putin is ready to accept any peace plan.

Also, according to the president, Russia lost 346,00 soldiers killed and wounded in 2025.