Interfax-Ukraine
17:50 22.10.2025

Europe's plan isn't plan to stop the war, it's more about ceasefire – Zelenskyy

There are certain proposals from some European countries; this is not a plan to stop the war, but a plan to ceasefire, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the information about the European plan.

"There are proposals, like those from France and some Europeans. I think we understand each other. Not many, but some European countries are really helping with this. They want to present their views. This isn't a plan to stop entirely the war. It's a plan for a ceasefire," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Sweden on Wednesday.

