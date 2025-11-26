Spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Vladyslav Voloshyn denied information about the occupation of the village of Vysoke in Huliaipole direction (Zaporizha region), a defensive operation is underway.

"It is too early to say that the enemy has captured this settlement while the defensive operation is ongoing. There are really fierce battles there. There were several clashes near the settlement. No losses of our positions were recorded," Voloshyn told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, as of now there is no official information that the Ukrainian Defense Forces have withdrawn and the settlement of Vysoke has been lost. Voloshyn also said during a defensive operation, the line of combat contact is "a rather dynamic phenomenon."

In general, as the spokesman noted, the situation in Huliaipole direction is quite difficult, with fighting constantly ongoing.