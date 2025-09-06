West must demand ceasefire from Russia - Poroshenko at security conference in Cambridge

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1862365591831354

The leader of the European Solidarity party, MP Petro Poroshenko called on Western allies to intensify diplomatic and military pressure on Russia in order to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire.

Speaking at a high-level conference on European and global security in Cambridge, Poroshenko stressed the critical need for immediate action by the international coalition, the politician said on his Facebook page on Saturday.

"Our call from Kyiv is as follows: we must stop losing Ukrainian people. We must stop losing Ukrainian territory. And we must stop losing time. We cannot wait any longer. An additional 50 days, an additional two weeks, an additional six months gives Putin the opportunity to kill Ukraine. This is our approach, and we expect the same approach from the coalition - "enough" means "enough." You must give Putin the opportunity to conclude a comprehensive ceasefire, and if not - Plan B," Poroshenko stressed.

According to him, if diplomatic efforts do not bring results, Ukraine expects its partners to implement Plan B, which involves expanding military assistance, including the supply of long-range weapons and investments in the defense industry.

"We will definitely not discuss the limitations of our Armed Forces, because this is the most effective and reliable source of security guarantees. Not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe, for the world," Poroshenko said.

Separately, he appealed to Western leaders not to delay launching the ceasefire process, emphasizing that the window of opportunity in the context of Donald Trump's presidency is limited, but real.

Poroshenko also confirmed the unchanging position of Ukraine on territorial integrity and the role of the Armed Forces as a key guarantor of security.

"We will never give up. No matter what. Not in 2014, not in 2015, not in 2022, and, of course, definitely not today. The exchange of territories is not even discussed," he stressed.

Concluding his speech, Poroshenko outlined Ukraine's vision of victory as the preservation of the nation, integration into the European Union and gaining membership in NATO.