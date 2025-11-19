Naftogaz denies information about searches in company

Naftogaz Group denied information about searches of its employees.

"No searches are being conducted in the offices of Naftogaz Group. The information disseminated in the media is not true," the group’s message on Facebook said.

Naftogaz maximally facilitates the work of anti-corruption and law enforcement agencies, and this applies to all employees of the company without exception.

"In the event of violations, urgent measures will be taken against the relevant employees," Naftogaz assured.