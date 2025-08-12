Zelenskyy: During possible ceasefire, it's necessary to decide what partners, Russia able to guarantee

During a possible ceasefire, it is necessary to discuss and resolve issues that Europe, the United States and Russia are able to guarantee, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on Tuesday.

"My plan is not that complicated. It is very simple: during the ceasefire, we must discuss and resolve issues, with the mediation of the United States and with clear security guarantees, who is able to guarantee what? For example: what Europe is able to guarantee, what the United States is able to guarantee, what the 'Russians' are able to guarantee. Who knows about this? There must be an agreed position," Zelenskyy said.

He added that on Wednesday, during his communication with the Europeans and the American side, he will definitely send a signal that "such sensitive issues about Ukraine should be discussed in the presence of Ukraine."