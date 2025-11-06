Interfax-Ukraine
17:09 06.11.2025

Southern Defense Forces deny reports of enemy's alleged occupation of Pavlivka in Zaporizhia region

Information about enemy-seized territories in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions, in particular the village of Pavlivka in Polohy district of Zaporizhia region, is untrue, according to a Telegram message from the Southern Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"Indeed, the situation in Oleksandrivsk, Huliai-Pole, and Orikhove directions is quite tense: in the past 24 hours alone, nearly fifty combat clashes with the enemy have been recorded. However, the settlements mentioned in the report are not under Russian control," the message reads.

It’s reported that "fierce fighting continues" near Pavlivka, with one of our heroic brigades holding the line there. "Battles are also ongoing near Plavni, where the ‘gray’ zone is being held. Near Prymorske, the invaders are attempting to penetrate our flank through the former Kakhovka Reservoir, where lush vegetation and reeds several meters high grow, but the Defense Forces are clearing them. Near Uspenivka, the enemy has destroyed several positions with fire, forcing our defenders to retreat deeper into the defenses, but the fighting for the village continues," the Southern Defense Forces reported.

Furthermore, it was reported that the enemy, taking advantage of the dense fog that has persisted in Zaporizhia region for several days, was attempting to infiltrate deep into the Ukrainian defenses. "However, in these sections of the front line, we are constantly conducting search and strike operations and destroying enemy sabotage groups. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has lost more than two hundred personnel in the south," the message reads.

