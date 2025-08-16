Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:44 16.08.2025

Preliminary deal on ceasefire in the skies could have been reached in Alaska – journalist

1 min read

The Economist journalist Oliver Carroll, citing sources, wrote in X about the agreement reached at the Alaska summit on a ceasefire in the skies before the trilateral meeting of the leaders of the United States, Ukraine and Russia.

"New I'm told there is a provisional agreement of an air ceasefire until 3-way leaders meeting. "We think the skies will give signals about provisional results of these talks," source tells me. "The next week will be interesting," the journalist wrote.

Tags: #deal #ceasefire

