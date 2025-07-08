Trump aides to discuss weapons for Ukraine on Tuesday after claims of resumption of supplies

Members of US President Donald Trump’s national security team plan to discuss details of weapons supplies, including Patriot missiles, to Ukraine on Tuesday after Trump said he would send defensive weapons to the country, CNN reports, citing a source familiar with the matter.

“Discussions had already been underway inside the administration over how to get additional Patriots to Ukraine following Trump’s phone call Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the person familiar with the matter said.​ On the call, Zelensky sought clarity on the weapons pause, which Trump downplayed. He indicated he was still open to helping Ukraine defend itself, the person said,” the report notes.

In phone calls with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron late last week, Trump also discussed supplying Ukraine with Patriots, including the prospect of European nations cost sharing or transferring their own systems to Kyiv, according to a different​ person familiar with the talks.

Conversations about the weapons are expected to continue between the Ukrainians and Keith Kellogg, Trump’s envoy for Ukraine, during a conference in Rome later this week.

Some US officials had insinuated the review of aid to Ukraine was related in part to the Pentagon’s push to focus on China and be prepared for potential future conflict in the Pacific – an issue prioritized by the Pentagon’s policy chief, Elbridge Colby.

“The Department of Defense continues to provide the President with robust options to continue military aid to Ukraine, consistent with his goal of bringing this tragic war to an end. At the same time, the Department is rigorously examining and adapting its approach to achieving this objective while also preserving US forces’ readiness for Administration defense priorities,” Colby said in a statement at the time of the pause.