Trump on trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy: It will happen, but it should have happened three months ago

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin with his participation will take place.

During a briefing on Friday in Washington when asked by a journalist whether he believes that it will be possible to force Putin and Zelenskyy to have a personal meeting with his participation, he answered it will happen, but it should have happened three months ago.

As reported, the last time Trump met with Zelenskyy was on June 25 of this year in The Hague (the Netherlands). Then the heads of state discussed steps to cease fire and achieve peace.

In parallel, meetings are being held in Istanbul between Ukrainian and Russian delegations formed for peace talks, but so far they have only agreed on prisoner exchanges. Three such meetings have already taken place.