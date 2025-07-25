Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:14 25.07.2025

Trump on trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy: It will happen, but it should have happened three months ago

1 min read
Trump on trilateral meeting with Putin, Zelenskyy: It will happen, but it should have happened three months ago

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin with his participation will take place.

During a briefing on Friday in Washington when asked by a journalist whether he believes that it will be possible to force Putin and Zelenskyy to have a personal meeting with his participation, he answered it will happen, but it should have happened three months ago.

As reported, the last time Trump met with Zelenskyy was on June 25 of this year in The Hague (the Netherlands). Then the heads of state discussed steps to cease fire and achieve peace.

In parallel, meetings are being held in Istanbul between Ukrainian and Russian delegations formed for peace talks, but so far they have only agreed on prisoner exchanges. Three such meetings have already taken place.

Tags: #meeting #rf #usa

MORE ABOUT

12:03 25.07.2025
Zelenskyy: Agenda of meeting at leaders level needed

Zelenskyy: Agenda of meeting at leaders level needed

20:21 24.07.2025
Stefanchuk invites US House Speaker Johnson to visit Kyiv

Stefanchuk invites US House Speaker Johnson to visit Kyiv

09:36 24.07.2025
USA approves $322 million sale of air defense, infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

USA approves $322 million sale of air defense, infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

21:46 23.07.2025
Budanov says there’re no enemies of Ukraine in Trump's team, Kellogg is key figure

Budanov says there’re no enemies of Ukraine in Trump's team, Kellogg is key figure

17:15 23.07.2025
Yermak and Erdogan discussing the need for meeting at level of leaders of Ukraine, USA and Russia

Yermak and Erdogan discussing the need for meeting at level of leaders of Ukraine, USA and Russia

20:50 22.07.2025
Without sanctions pressure on Russia, there will be no breakthrough in Russia's negotiating positions

Without sanctions pressure on Russia, there will be no breakthrough in Russia's negotiating positions

20:01 22.07.2025
Prosecutor General on meeting with G7 reps: Intl partners receive comprehensive answers to all their questions

Prosecutor General on meeting with G7 reps: Intl partners receive comprehensive answers to all their questions

17:52 22.07.2025
Defense Ministry preparing amendments to resolution that will simplify financing defense sector enterprises - Shmyhal

Defense Ministry preparing amendments to resolution that will simplify financing defense sector enterprises - Shmyhal

16:44 22.07.2025
Interior and Energy ministries discuss joint actions to protect energy facilities from enemy attacks – Klymenko

Interior and Energy ministries discuss joint actions to protect energy facilities from enemy attacks – Klymenko

13:38 22.07.2025
Several stages of swaps expected to implement agreements of second meeting in Istanbul – Zelenskyy

Several stages of swaps expected to implement agreements of second meeting in Istanbul – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Invaders attack private car with drone in Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed

Zelenskyy instructs to prepare Drone Technology HQ

At least 2 killed, 6 injured in enemy shelling of Donetsk region

Erdogan to hold talks with Trump and Putin to learn about their intentions for Istanbul meeting

Zelenskyy on risks of Ukraine's European integration: We want to be part of Europe, no one wants to risk anything

LATEST

Invaders attack private car with drone in Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed

Ambassador of Ukraine to China Nechytailo presents credentials to Xi Jinping

Bell Helicopter plans to invest and produce in Ukraine

Zelenskyy holds meetings on preparation of legislative decisions planned to be implemented soon

Presidential bill on NABU, SAPO demonstrates sustainability of anti-corruption, but leaves some norms undefined – lawyers

Zelenskyy instructs to prepare Drone Technology HQ

Improving NABU and SAPO not about tightening political control, but increasing professionalism, transparency - Agribusiness Club

AFU General Staff Dpty Chief Horbatiuk at Landeuro Symposium: Never trust Russia

Zarivna reports on four children returned from occupation within Bring Kids Back UA

Zelenskyy sets task: Ukraine's ability to use at least 1,000 drones-interceptors per day at certain time

AD
AD