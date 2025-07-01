Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:40 01.07.2025

Zelenskyy signs documents for ratification of Agreement on Special Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine

2 min read
Zelenskyy signs documents for ratification of Agreement on Special Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed documents for the Verkhovna Rada to ratify the Agreement on the Establishment of the Special Tribunal for Russia's Crime of Aggression against Ukraine. He expects the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the President’s Office teams to quickly present a work schedule to partners for implementing the agreement and launching the tribunal.

"The agreement was recently signed between our state and the Council of Europe, and it must now be promptly ratified to begin establishing the tribunal. I have also instructed the relevant parties to work out and submit the necessary legislative changes to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine as soon as possible, ensuring that we are fully prepared for the tribunal's establishment. I ask the MPs to urgently consider this issue," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The president added that this year the Russian Federation should feel that their responsibility for the crime of aggression is inevitable, "that an international legal process has really begun to hold Russia accountable."

"Aggression is a crime, and the truly inevitable punishment of Russia for this crime is in the global interest of everyone in the world who wants a peaceful life for their people," he stressed.

Tags: #special_tribunal #zelenskyy #russian_aggression

