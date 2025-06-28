Interfax-Ukraine
17:10 28.06.2025

Zelenskyy awards Duda with Order of Freedom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Polish President Andrzej Duda with the Order of Freedom.

"In the first month of the war, we were in constant contact every day, every night, round the clock. When the Poles were helping the Ukrainians, when you and I were working, when we opened the first hub in Rzeszow - I remember this very well - from where such important weapons were delivered later - such important salvation, such important help for our army, for our entire people. To stand firm, not to fall, to live. And to be able to stand here today," said Zelenskyy.

Later, Zelensky added on the Telegram channel: "Andrzej has stood with Ukraine since the first days of the war – always side by side, a reliable ally and a true friend. This is undoubtedly the level of relations we want to preserve and strengthen with Poland."

The President of Ukraine noted that during the meeting with Duda they discussed the further development of relations between the countries and the security situation in the region.

“We discussed the further development of relations between our countries, the security situation in the region, and possible decisions at the EU level and in coordination with NATO partners. These months, we have been implementing significant Ukrainian-Polish agreements in the field of defense cooperation. I hope that by the end of the six-month period, we will be able to say that together we have taken a meaningful step toward strengthening our security position,” Zelenskyy said.

