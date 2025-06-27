Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:43 27.06.2025

Umerov: One of new products for combating shaheds shows very high efficiency

2 min read

One of the products for combating enemy shaheds unexpectedly showed great effectiveness in this direction, reported Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

During a meeting with journalists, he emphasized that Ukraine has been systematically working for many years to find effective solutions against kamikaze drones. For three years, continuous work has been underway to create an effective model to counter the shaheds.

As Umerov emphasized, dozens of technological solutions have been found to date, dozens of products that are already being used in combat conditions.

The Minister of Defense noted that Russia is using combined strikes to exhaust Ukrainian air defense. Now the enemy has increased combined strikes, using up to 500 shaheds per night and combining them with ballistic and cruise missiles - in order to exhaust Ukrainian air defense, calculate echeloning, and also for psychological pressure.

According to the minister, despite this, Ukraine is finding solutions and adapting its defense. "And there is already an anti-shahed solution - one of these products has shown great effectiveness, we did not even expect it ourselves," Umerov emphasized.

However, he recalled the evolution of interception capabilities and work on innovations. For example, mobile fire teams (MFTs) were useful for a certain period, but now their effectiveness is starting to decline.

Thus, Ukraine is introducing new developments - "interceptor drones", as well as other tools that are deliberately not disclosed, the minister notes.

He emphasized that all work on anti-drone systems is a continuous cycle of innovation and improvement.

Tags: #effective #shahed #umerov

