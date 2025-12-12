Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:42 12.12.2025

NSDC comments on info about Umerov's secret meetings with FBI leadership

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) "does not confirm or deny rumors about any meetings" of NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov regarding negotiations with the U.S. side.

The NSDC press service told Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on information from The Washington Post that Umerov met with the FBI leadership in a closed format.

"All meetings take place in accordance with the tasks set by the state leadership. There are tasks that are carried out officially, but not publicly. Based on this, we do not confirm or deny rumors about any meetings," the NSDC press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the Washington Post, Umerov has recently flown to Miami at least three times for talks with envoys of Donald Trump's team, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The newspaper's sources claim that during his stay in the United States, Umerov also held closed meetings with FBI Director Kash Patel and his deputy Dan Bongino, and they say that "these meetings have caused concern among Western officials, who are still not aware of their intentions and goals."

