Security guarantees remain key condition for a sustainable result - Umerov

Photo: https://t.me/umerov_rustem

The Ukrainian and American negotiating teams have made significant progress in working out security guarantees in the draft agreement on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, said Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine for Defense Rustem Umerov following his work in the United States.

"An important meeting of leaders took place in the United States as part of the ongoing negotiation process. The Ukrainian and US teams have made significant progress in working out the peace framework, security guarantees, and the sequence of further steps," Umerov wrote on Telegram on Monday following the meeting between Ukrainian and US Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump.

According to him, the parties agreed to continue consultations in the near future and prepare the next stages of the dialogue, including meetings at the leadership level in Washington in January next year.

"Security guarantees remain a key condition for achieving a sustainable result," Umerov stressed.