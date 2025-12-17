Umerov arrives in Sweden, discusses increased support for Ukraine with defense minister

Photo: https://x.com/PlJonson

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov began his working visit to Sweden with a meeting with Defense Minister Pal Jonson.

“We discussed practical steps to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities, the development of defense cooperation, and countering modern security challenges, including russia’s hybrid threats. I am grateful to Sweden and my friend Pål Jonson for their consistent financial and security support for Ukraine,” Umerov said on X.

He emphasized that Swedish assistance is of strategic importance for Ukraine's resilience and the security of the European continent.

For his part, Jonson wrote on social media that he had met with Umerov and noted that Sweden supports Ukraine in the peace talks from a position of strength.

"We also discussed the Gripen and how Sweden can contribute to Ukraine's long-term air power," the Defense Minister noted.