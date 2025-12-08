Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:32 08.12.2025

Umerov briefs Zelenskyy on US dialogue Monday

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov will present the results of the work of the Ukrainian delegation in the United States to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday, December 8.

"The primary task of the Ukrainian team was to receive from the American side full information about their conversation in Moscow and all drafts of current proposals in order to discuss them in detail with the President of Ukraine. Together with all partners, we must do everything for a dignified end to this war. Today we will provide the President of Ukraine with full information about all aspects of the dialogue with the American side and all documents," Umerov said on Telegram on Monday morning.

