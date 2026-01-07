Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:18 07.01.2026

Ukrainian delegation in Paris met with Coalition of Willing national security advisors

1 min read
Ukrainian delegation in Paris met with Coalition of Willing national security advisors

The Ukrainian delegation continues to work with partners in Paris, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov has said.

"We held consultations with national security advisers from France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland, Turkey with the participation of the United States, NATO, the European Commission and the European Council. The conversation focused on specific parameters of security guarantees, deterrence of Russian aggression and the logic of further steps in the peace process," Umerov said on Telegram.

He noted that approaches are increasingly moving from the plane of political statements to the plane of practical solutions.

"There is a clear understanding of the underlying movement towards the implementation of the agreements. It is this kind of work that creates the basis for real and sustainable peace," Umerov emphasized.

From the Ukrainian side, the meeting was attended by the head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, the first deputy head of the President's Office Serhiy Kyslytsia and the advisor to the President's Office Oleksandr Bevz.

Tags: #ukrainian_delegation #paris #umerov

