12:48 20.12.2025

Meeting with US, European allies in USA completed, further steps agreed – Umerov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov has reported on the completion of the meeting with the U.S. and European partners in the United States.

"We have completed the meeting in the United States with American and European partners," he said in Telegram.

Umerov said he informed President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy about its results.

"We have agreed with our American partners on further steps and continuation of joint work in the near future," he added.

