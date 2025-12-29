Interfax-Ukraine
16:41 29.12.2025

Umerov and Zelenskyy agree with Witkoff on further contacts, next steps

Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine for Defense Rustem Umerov has eported on the agreement with the special representative of US President Donald Trump, Stephen Witkoff, on a plan for further contacts and actions within the framework of work on the draft agreement on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"Just on the way to Ukraine, we had a conversation with the special representative of the US President, Steve Witkoff. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the conversation. The key thing is to agree on further contacts and next steps," Umerov wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, the work is going "intensively and substantively: in fact, we continue consultations and processing of points in documents every day." The NSDC secretary also thanked Trump "for the high intensity of the American team's work."

"We are also constantly in touch with European national security advisers. We have agreed on further contacts in the near future. Thank you for the constructive interaction," Umerov said.

