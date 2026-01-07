Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:58 07.01.2026

Ukrainian, US envoys discuss peace track, formats for further contacts with EU partners in Paris

2 min read
Delegations of Ukraine and the United States held their third meeting in two days in Paris on Wednesday, during which they discussed the prospects for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war and contacts at the level of leaders, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Rustem Umerov said.

"We discussed in detail the key elements of the basic framework for ending the war. We focused separately on possible formats for further contacts at the level of leaders with the participation of Ukraine, European partners and the United States. Based on the results of the day, we are preparing a detailed report to the President of Ukraine," Umerov said on Telegram following the meeting on Wednesday.

From the U.S. side, the consultations were attended by envoys Stephen Witkoff, Charles Kushner, Jared Kushner, as well as Commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Josh Gruenbaum.

On the Ukrainian side, in addition to Umerov, the negotiations were attended by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Serhiy Kyslytsia, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction Davyd Arakhamia, and advisor to the Presidential Office Oleksandr Bevz.

Later, Bevz said on Facebook: "We worked very effectively yesterday and today in Paris. The result is the agreement on security guarantees, a strong statement by the Coalition of the Willing, synchronization of positions on guarantees between the United States and the Europeans. A number of frank and productive meetings with the Americans."

