Umerov and Hnatov's talks with US representatives in Florida continue

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov will continue negotiations with the American side in Florida on Friday, which were held constructively the day before, said a member of the Ukrainian negotiating team, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksandr Bevz.

"Negotiations between Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov with US representatives in Florida continue. The night before, Kyiv time, there were constructive negotiations on key aspects of the peace process. Today, the delegation will continue its work in Miami," he said on Facebook.

"Based on the results, the President will hear the reports and determine the further steps of the Ukrainian team," Bevz added.