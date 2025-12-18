Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:45 18.12.2025

Umerov and Hnatov to be in Florida on Thurs and Friday – Stefanishyna

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/olga.kravets.796

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov will arrive in Florida on Thursday and Friday to work with the American delegation, announced Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olha Stefanishyna.

"Rustem Umerov and Andriy Hnatov will arrive in Florida today and tomorrow to work with the American delegation. The embassy regularly supports the delegations’ work," she wrote on social media.

According to the ambassador, the agreement on meetings is currently bilateral.

