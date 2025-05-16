Zelenskyy meets with Moldovan President Sandu in Tirana

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Tirana to coordinate steps to achieve sustainable peace and discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"Meet with Moldovan President Maia Sandu. We talked about steps to achieve sustainable peace and strengthen our bilateral cooperation. For Ukraine, the priority now is a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days. This should provide a basis for diplomacy. We also discussed energy security, European integration, the impact of the election results in Europe on political processes, and hybrid threats from Russia," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

He thanked "Sandu and the entire people of Moldova for their support for Ukraine and for their willingness to continue to move side by side with us in the European integration process."

As reported by the press service of the Ukrainian leader, Sandu said Moldova has no intention of separating from Ukraine in the European integration process. The path began together, with the support of Ukraine, and it should continue in the same coordination. After all, stability in Moldova also depends on Ukraine's stability.

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine is ready to ensure electricity exports to Moldova during the heating season, taking into account available capacities and needs.