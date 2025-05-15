Kyiv City Council to increase aid to army by another UAH 500 mln – Klitschko

Kyiv City Council will increase aid to the army by another UAH 500 million, the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday.

Today, Kyiv City Council must make changes to the capital's budget and to the city's targeted program Care so that, in particular, Kyiv residents whose homes were damaged by shelling can rent housing while their homes are being restored.

Deputies must also consider changes to the Defender of Kyiv program and increase aid to the army by another UAH 500 million.

"Let me remind you that before this, since the beginning of the year, we have already allocated UAH 5.5 billion from the city budget to the forces, security and defense," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram channel.