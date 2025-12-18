US Senate approves 2026 defense budget, $400 mln allocated for Ukraine – Stefanishyna

The U.S. Senate has approved a bill authorizing appropriations for the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for 2026, allocating $400 million for Ukraine for the USAI program, and extending the program’s term until 2029, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States Olha Stefanishyna said.

She said the NDAA bill defines policy but does not allocate actual funding, which will be provided for by separate laws.

"The U.S. Secretary of Defense must notify the Armed Services and Intelligence Committees of the Senate and House of Representatives within 48 hours of making a decision on any suspension or restriction of the provision of intelligence information to support Ukraine's military operations. He must explain the reasons for such a decision, its duration, and also assess its impact on Ukraine's ability to conduct military operations. The US Secretary of Defense must submit to the relevant committees of the Senate and House of Representatives a report on the support of Ukraine by US allies, in particular within the framework of the PURL initiative and the USAI program. It is separately stated that the Ministry of Defense is expected to provide a plan for further joint work with allies on the use of the PURL initiative," she said in her Telegram channel.

Separately, Congress expects detailed reports on NATO's activities in deterrence in Europe, an assessment of the military strategy, goals and deployment of Russia's armed forces and its military interaction with other states.

"The abduction of over 20,000 Ukrainian children by the Russian Federation has been documented and their immediate return is necessary. The U.S. Department of Justice and the State Department are authorized to assist law enforcement and intelligence agencies of the Government of Ukraine in the search, return, and rehabilitation of children. They may also coordinate actions with non-governmental organizations and provide them with grants to provide the above-mentioned types of assistance. The State Department is authorized to support the activities of law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, in particular the Prosecutor General's Office, aimed at investigating Russian crimes and prosecuting the perpetrators," the envoy said.

The next step will be the signing of the document by the U.S. President, after which it will enter into force.