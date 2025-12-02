Sweden allocates new civilian support package to Ukraine worth EUR 100 mln

The Swedish government has presented a new package of civil assistance to Ukraine in the amount of more than SEK 1.1 billion (about EUR 100 million) to meet Ukraine's most urgent needs in recovery and strengthening resilience, the press service of the Swedish government has said on Tuesday.

It is noted that the new package of assistance will be used to meet Ukraine's most urgent needs, in particular in energy supply, repair and reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure, reforms and healthcare and medical services.

"Winter is on its way in Ukraine. With temperatures dropping, Russia has been intensifying its attacks on civilian infrastructure, leaving millions of Ukrainians without access to electricity, heat and water ahead of probably the worst winter so far since 2022. The Government is therefore presenting a new support package that focuses on the most urgent needs this winter, as well as support that strengthens Ukraine’s resilience in the long term. Sweden is continuing to do everything we can to support Ukraine," Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa said.

"When Russia fails on the battlefield, they take the war into people's homes. So, they intensify attacks on the energy system and civilian infrastructure – not to achieve military objectives, but to freeze out and intimidate a population. Energy supply is a vital part of total defence. Together with our international partners, we are now expanding our support to Ukraine's energy supply. This is not only strengthening Ukraine's resilience, but also the defence of the whole of Europe," Minister for Energy and Enterprise Ebba Busch said.

The package includes SEK 700 million, which will be allocated to the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation for its program for green reconstruction of Ukraine. Of this, SEK 375 million will be paid in 2025 and the rest in 2026. The program provides financial and technical support to Ukrainian municipalities to repair and build infrastructure in compliance with environmental requirements. The program draws on Nordic expertise in the field of sustainable development and ecological construction.

In addition, the Energy Community Fund for Ukraine Energy Support is allocated SEK 225 million to meet Ukraine's energy needs before and during the winter, including electricity generation and the repair of critical infrastructure.

The World Bank's Ukraine Relief, Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund will receive SEK 115 million in 2025 to repair energy and housing infrastructure, support refugees, and strengthen the country's administrative capacity and ability to deliver public services.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will receive SEK 50 million in 2025 to strengthen Ukraine' s capacity to design and implement reforms needed to advance the country towards EU membership. The support is provided through the EBRD-Ukraine Multi-Donor Account for Stabilization and Sustainable Growth, which aims to support Ukraine's efforts to reform the country's economy, improve the business environment, and promote sustainable growth.

Sweden is also allocating an additional SEK 22 million in 2025 to support life-saving activities for people living with HIV and tuberculosis in Ukraine. The new initiative will be implemented by the Swedish International Development Agency and will help support the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and HIV across the country, as well as prevent, as far as possible, the spread and risk of more resistant infections.