Kallas: On ammunition initiative, we are not there yet

The initiative of High Representative of the European Union Kaja Kallas to provide Ukraine with ammunition has not yet reached its goal, but efforts to implement it continue.

"On the ammunition initiative, I regret to say that we are not there yet, although today, one Member State told me that in the coming weeks, they will have another decision that will also contribute to the ammunition initiative," Kallas said in her statement to the press on Tuesday following the meeting of EU defense ministers, which discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and European defense.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska also joined part of the discussions.

"Today, we were also listening to the Defence Minister Shmyhal regarding the needs that they have, and also his call for Member States to do more. Of course, they also need drones and other capabilities, but they still need ammunition, so the work is still ongoing in this regard. When it comes to the overall support to Ukraine, then, of course, like you rightly say, the burden is not equally shared. So, those Member States who are doing more were also calling on those Member States who are not doing that much. Helping Ukraine now is much cheaper than [if] this war will continue. If we all make a collective effort to help Ukraine, to pressure Russia, the sooner this war will end and sooner the costs will stop as well," the EU High Representative said.

The meeting, she said, discussed how to mobilize additional private financing for cooperation with Ukraine in the defense-industrial sector, in particular through the European Investment Bank.

Kallas said the Netherlands signed an agreement with Ukraine on Tuesday to set up a production line on its territory.

"Europe and Ukraine must build together, produce together and innovate together. It is a win-win for both sides. Ukraine has the battlefield experience, and we also need this for our defence industry. I am glad that more Member States are doing so. Today, for instance, the Netherlands signed an agreement with Ukraine to set up a production line on its territory," she said.

The ministers also discussed European defense. "Everyone agreed that Europe must continue to boost its own defences. We do not have much time to act. Putin is unlikely to honour any agreement for long. And, if we are not strong, it is going to happen sooner. Leaders have given clear direction with the Defence Readiness Roadmap. Capability coalitions are being set up now. Some have already met on air defence and drones, for example. Others will follow soon. Concrete projects are expected in the first half of next year," Kallas said.

Initiatives were also discussed to help coordinate investments in areas where no member state can act alone. She particularly praised Finland for its steps in advancing the Eastern Flank Watch initiative.

As reported, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha thanked Kallas for the initiative to provide 2 million artillery shells to Ukraine and the EU member states, which have already pledged to deliver over 1.35 million shells by 2025.