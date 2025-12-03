Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:09 03.12.2025

Kyiv delivers new aid to AFU Third Army Corps – Klitschko

Kyiv delivers new aid to AFU Third Army Corps – Klitschko
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, on behalf of the Ukrainian capital's community, handed over a batch of aid to the soldiers of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"Another 10,000 FPV drones of various types, 200 Mavic drones, 20 heavy bombers went to the hottest areas of the front. And 20 ground robotic complexes that allow performing combat and logistical tasks remotely, minimizing risks for personnel," Klitschko said in the Telegram channel.

He said that in 2025, Kyiv transferred to the corps fighters almost 20,000 UAVs and a modern mobile school for training in FPV drones, which was created on the basis of a MAZ bus. Since the beginning of the year, Kyiv has allocated UAH 1.3 billion from the city budget for equipping the third corps.

In total, in 2025, the capital transferred almost 70,000 UAVs, some 350 electronic warfare systems, vehicles, and communication equipment to various brigades at the frontline.

