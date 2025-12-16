Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:13 16.12.2025

Ukraine, its partners to finance contracts for military personnel who want to remain in the army after war - Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Part of Ukraine's security guarantees after the war ends will be a Ukrainian army, co-financed by partner countries and in which all military personnel who wish to continue serving will be able to do so, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"An important factor we can count on, because it's already worked, is our army. And we say this is our guarantee of security. The army worked, and so did the people of Ukraine, who mobilized. Counting on the same thing would be wrong. We need to count on the fact that there are people who have changed professions, who have learned to be soldiers. And after the war, it's their right to return home. What can Ukraine's partners do together? Additional funding, offer normal contracts for those who want to continue serving. And simply not to lose the experience they've acquired, whether because of this tragedy or because of the war, but many of them have gained this experience, especially in this new technological war," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian President emphasized that "our guarantee of security is our army, which is supported by various financial formats, and we must also find support for this."

