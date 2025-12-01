Russian army personnel loses 32 divisions in 2025

The irretrievable and sanitary losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine in personnel in November amounted to 31,190 occupiers, since the beginning of 2025, more than 383,000 soldiers, which is conditionally equal to the number of 32 divisions, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has said.

"According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in November our soldiers 'minused' 31,190 occupiers. Since the beginning of 2025, the Russian Army has lost over 383,000 soldiers. Conditionally, this is equal to the number of 32 divisions, that is, about three divisions every month," the Defense Ministry said on the website on Monday.

It is reported that the enemy also suffered significant losses in weapons and equipment. During November, Ukrainian soldiers hit and destroyed: 617 artillery systems, over 70 tanks, 157 armored combat vehicles, over 2,400 vehicles.