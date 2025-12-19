Kyiv City Council approves 2026 budget of over UAH 106 bln

Kyiv City Council approved the 2026 budget of over UAH 106 billion, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"The Kyiv City Council approved the capital’s budget for next year at over UAH 106 billion. The estimate is balanced given the conditions in which Kyiv’s economy operates. It meets the needs of the capital and its residents," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, it is important that the most important areas and projects are financially secured so that Kyiv City Council can simultaneously support the life of the capital, provide necessary services to residents, and help military personnel, veterans, and socially vulnerable Kyiv residents.