Norway intends to allocate $8.4 bln in 2026 to support Ukraine

The Norwegian authorities intend to allocate $8.4 billion to support Ukraine in 2026, Bloomberg said on Friday, referring to the draft budget currently being discussed.

"We must be prepared for the fact that the support Norway is now providing must be long-lasting," Head of the Norwegian parliament's international affairs and defense committee Ine Eriksen Søreide said.

"There is no reason to imagine that it can be scaled down very soon," she added.

Søreide also expressed the opinion that the United States should also contribute to supporting Ukraine, and not only the countries of Northern Europe for the most part.

Bloomberg reminds that Norway is among the countries that provide the largest aid to Kyiv in terms of its share of the economy.

According to Bloomberg, in 2025 the Norwegian government allocated $8.4 billion for Ukraine's needs.

On November 13, it was reported that Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden would allocate $500 million under the PURL program, which involves purchasing military aid from the United States for transfer to Ukraine.