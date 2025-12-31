Ukrainian Red Cross Society works at four locations after Russian UAV attack on Odesa

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance to victims of the night Russian UAV attack at four locations in Odesa.

"Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society emergency response team in Odesa region have been working at the site of the attack in Odesa since the first hours. The team covered four locations, provided first aid to an injured person, and assisted with their evacuation," the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

Volunteers also supplied those affected with hot drinks and food, delivered first aid, and offered psychological support at the sites of response and recovery operations. Volunteers are currently continuing to support ongoing work in a residential area that was damaged as a result of the attack.

On Wednesday morning, the URCS organized the delivery of humanitarian aid, including OSB boards for temporary covering damaged windows and facades.

As reported, six people, including three children, were injured during a massive nighttime attack by enemy UAVs on Odesa.

Ще за темою