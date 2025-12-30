Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:15 30.12.2025

Japan transfers about EUR 47.7 mln for Ukraine’s reconstruction, agrees to launch new phase of Emergency Recovery Program

2 min read
Japan transferred about EUR 47.7 million for the reconstruction of Ukraine and agreed to launch a new phase of the Emergency Recovery Program, the press service of the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development reported following a meeting with the Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Japan in Ukraine, Masahiro Takehana.

The press service said in a statement on the website on Tuesday that the key news at the meeting was the transfer of previously announced grant funds of JPY 8.8 billion (about EUR 47.7 million) under Phase 4 of the Emergency Recovery Program.

The statement reported that these funds will support humanitarian demining, maintain energy infrastructure, restore water supply systems, improve public infrastructure in the regions, support public health and safety projects, and provide educational services.

"We highly appreciate Japan's continued support. The allocated JPY 8.8 billion will greatly contribute to the security and basic living conditions of Ukrainians. Directing these funds specifically to demining, energy, and water supply will strengthen the resilience of communities. We are grateful to the Government of Japan for understanding our priorities and responding quickly to the urgent recovery needs," emphasized Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, as quoted by the press service.

According to the press service, the Japanese parliament approved an additional budget, which will allow them to continue grant projects of Phase 5 of the Emergency Recovery Program and provide technical support to projects in Ukraine.

"Japan remains one of our key strategic partners, and this decision on new funding is yet another proof of that. The grant assistance we receive allows us to address critical needs in the areas that need it most: frontline communities," said First Deputy Minister Aliona Shkrum.

