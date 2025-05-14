Meloni expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/giorgiameloni.paginaufficiale/

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during a telephone conversation on Tuesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressed hope that Russia would agree to a 30-day ceasefire, the website of the Italian Council of Ministers reports.

“The President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, had a telephone conversation today with the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Given Türkiye’s readiness to host peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, the two leaders discussed diplomatic prospects and reiterated their support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” the Italian government reports.

“President Meloni thanked President Erdoğan for Türkiye’s efforts towards a negotiated solution able to bring an end to the conflict and reaffirmed the expectation for also Russia to respond positively, as Ukraine has done, to the invitation to talks at the highest level, accepting a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire, as a concrete signal of its willingness for peace,” the press release notes.