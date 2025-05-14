Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:58 14.05.2025

Meloni expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire

1 min read
Meloni expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/giorgiameloni.paginaufficiale/

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during a telephone conversation on Tuesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressed hope that Russia would agree to a 30-day ceasefire, the website of the Italian Council of Ministers reports.

“The President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, had a telephone conversation today with the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Given Türkiye’s readiness to host peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, the two leaders discussed diplomatic prospects and reiterated their support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” the Italian government reports.

“President Meloni thanked President Erdoğan for Türkiye’s efforts towards a negotiated solution able to bring an end to the conflict and reaffirmed the expectation for also Russia to respond positively, as Ukraine has done, to the invitation to talks at the highest level, accepting a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire, as a concrete signal of its willingness for peace,” the press release notes.

Tags: #meloni #ceasefire

MORE ABOUT

19:54 13.05.2025
Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

14:16 13.05.2025
Yermak and Meloni’s advisor discuss progress of consultations on 30-day ceasefire

Yermak and Meloni’s advisor discuss progress of consultations on 30-day ceasefire

19:42 12.05.2025
EU diplomacy chief: Russia 'playing games', there cannot be talks under fire

EU diplomacy chief: Russia 'playing games', there cannot be talks under fire

12:41 12.05.2025
Yermak on Zelenskyy's readiness to meet with Putin: Ceasefire, then everything else

Yermak on Zelenskyy's readiness to meet with Putin: Ceasefire, then everything else

11:14 12.05.2025
Kellogg: First unconditional 30-day ceasefire, then peace discussions

Kellogg: First unconditional 30-day ceasefire, then peace discussions

10:44 12.05.2025
Merz: Ceasefire to make real negotiations possible

Merz: Ceasefire to make real negotiations possible

10:14 12.05.2025
Tusk: World waiting for univocal decision from Putin on unconditional ceasefire

Tusk: World waiting for univocal decision from Putin on unconditional ceasefire

12:22 09.05.2025
Merz and Trump insist on 30-day ceasefire with Russia

Merz and Trump insist on 30-day ceasefire with Russia

13:42 08.05.2025
Putin's ‘ceremonial truce’ turns out to be farce, Ukraine responding appropriately to shelling, providing info to partners – Sybiha

Putin's ‘ceremonial truce’ turns out to be farce, Ukraine responding appropriately to shelling, providing info to partners – Sybiha

09:21 08.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's proposal for 30-day ceasefire remains in force

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's proposal for 30-day ceasefire remains in force

HOT NEWS

EX-First Deputy Secretary of NSDC Hladkovsky, accused of causing UAH 17.4 mln damage to state, detained in Spain

EU Council to finally approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia on May 20

EU agrees on 17th package of sanctions against Russia, 189 more shadow fleet vessels added to list

Person killed, two others injured in UAV strike on Sumy

Zelenskyy to go to Turkey even if Putin refuses direct contact – Yermak

LATEST

Three Ukrainians arrested in Germany, Switzerland on suspicion of sabotage attacks in favor of Russia – media

G7 ambassadors meet with Ukrainian opposition leaders

EX-First Deputy Secretary of NSDC Hladkovsky, accused of causing UAH 17.4 mln damage to state, detained in Spain

EU Council to finally approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia on May 20

EU agrees on 17th package of sanctions against Russia, 189 more shadow fleet vessels added to list

Brazilian President plans to ask Putin to meet with Zelenskyy

Person killed, two others injured in UAV strike on Sumy

Yermak announces Zelenskyy's intention to attend inaugural service of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday

Zelenskyy to go to Turkey even if Putin refuses direct contact – Yermak

Polish hauliers end blockade at Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine

AD
AD