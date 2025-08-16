Italian PM explains idea of security guarantees for Ukraine

The starting point of the proposal for security guarantees for Ukraine is the definition of a collective security clause, which would allow Ukraine to benefit from the support of all its partners, including the United States, ready to take measures in the event of a new attack, said a statement by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"The crucial issue remains security guarantees to prevent new Russian invasions, and this is the aspect on which the most interesting developments were recorded in Anchorage…In this regard, President Trump today revived the Italian idea of security guarantees inspired by NATO's Article 5. The starting point of the proposal is the definition of a collective security clause that allows Ukraine to benefit from the support of all its partners, including the United States, ready to intervene in the event of further attack," Meloni said.

She said that European states remain united in supporting Ukraine in this phase of negotiations. "The path to peace is not easy, but it is important that it has been undertaken," she added.

She considers it positive that "glimmers of hope for peace are appearing in Ukraine." Meloni said that the agreement is still complicated but finally possible.

"Only Ukraine will be able to negotiate the terms and its territories," the Prime Minister of Italy said.