Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:31 16.08.2025

Italian PM explains idea of security guarantees for Ukraine

2 min read
Italian PM explains idea of security guarantees for Ukraine

The starting point of the proposal for security guarantees for Ukraine is the definition of a collective security clause, which would allow Ukraine to benefit from the support of all its partners, including the United States, ready to take measures in the event of a new attack, said a statement by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"The crucial issue remains security guarantees to prevent new Russian invasions, and this is the aspect on which the most interesting developments were recorded in Anchorage…In this regard, President Trump today revived the Italian idea of security guarantees inspired by NATO's Article 5. The starting point of the proposal is the definition of a collective security clause that allows Ukraine to benefit from the support of all its partners, including the United States, ready to intervene in the event of further attack," Meloni said.

She said that European states remain united in supporting Ukraine in this phase of negotiations. "The path to peace is not easy, but it is important that it has been undertaken," she added.

She considers it positive that "glimmers of hope for peace are appearing in Ukraine." Meloni said that the agreement is still complicated but finally possible.

"Only Ukraine will be able to negotiate the terms and its territories," the Prime Minister of Italy said.

Tags: #security_guarantees #meloni

MORE ABOUT

09:32 08.08.2025
Zelenskyy in his talk with Meloni: We share common vision of how to move toward real and fair peace

Zelenskyy in his talk with Meloni: We share common vision of how to move toward real and fair peace

15:34 10.07.2025
By bombing peaceful Ukrainian cities, Russia demonstrates its unwillingness to make peace – Meloni

By bombing peaceful Ukrainian cities, Russia demonstrates its unwillingness to make peace – Meloni

12:51 10.07.2025
Meloni: Ukraine reconstruction investments benefit all of Europe's growth

Meloni: Ukraine reconstruction investments benefit all of Europe's growth

10:26 26.06.2025
Meloni: I tell Trump determination shown towards Iran should be same towards Ukraine

Meloni: I tell Trump determination shown towards Iran should be same towards Ukraine

10:58 14.05.2025
Meloni expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire

Meloni expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire

14:16 13.05.2025
Yermak and Meloni’s advisor discuss progress of consultations on 30-day ceasefire

Yermak and Meloni’s advisor discuss progress of consultations on 30-day ceasefire

13:21 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy: In every security guarantee scenario, the top priority is a strong Ukrainian army

Zelenskyy: In every security guarantee scenario, the top priority is a strong Ukrainian army

15:05 29.04.2025
Italian PM: Three-day ceasefire announced by Putin clearly not enough, peace must be just and lasting

Italian PM: Three-day ceasefire announced by Putin clearly not enough, peace must be just and lasting

20:57 25.04.2025
Ukraine offers its partners constructive proposals on format of protection as stipulated by Article 5 of NATO treaty – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers its partners constructive proposals on format of protection as stipulated by Article 5 of NATO treaty – Zelenskyy

10:48 10.04.2025
Meloni to do everything to make format of granting Ukraine NATO Article 5 work – Zelenskyy

Meloni to do everything to make format of granting Ukraine NATO Article 5 work – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Russian army may try to increase pressure, strikes against Ukrainian positions in coming days

Zelenskyy: A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions

Ukraine must have security guarantees, make decisions regarding its territory itself – statement by European leaders

Trump announces determination to conclude Peace Agreement, not Ceasefire Agreement

Zelenskyy plans to discuss all details regarding ending war with Trump on Monday in Washington

LATEST

UaRms owner Utkin: over 3 years of war, we trained 55,000 soldiers on UaRms' simulators

Bouquet Kyiv Stage cofounder Utkin: 90% of my earnings go to cultural and charity projects

Zelenskyy: Russian army may try to increase pressure, strikes against Ukrainian positions in coming days

Poroshenko: Peace Agreement possible only after unconditional ceasefire, concessions must come from Putin

Trump: Putin wants Kyiv to cede control of entire Donbas region – media

Melania Trump sends letter to Putin regarding kidnapped Ukrainian children

Macron announces meeting of Coalition of Willing soon

Zelenskyy: A real peace must be achieved, one that will be lasting, not just another pause between Russian invasions

Ukraine must have security guarantees, make decisions regarding its territory itself – statement by European leaders

Trump, Putin discuss possible territorial changes in Ukraine

AD
AD