Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:15 09.12.2025

Italy active in searching for ideas, steps to bring peace closer – Zelenskyy after meeting with Meloni

1 min read
Italy active in searching for ideas, steps to bring peace closer – Zelenskyy after meeting with Meloni
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Rome met with the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni and discussed with her steps to end the war.

"We had a wonderful conversation, very meaningful on all aspects of the diplomatic situation. We appreciate that Italy is active in the process of searching for effective ideas and determining steps to bring peace closer. I informed about the work of our negotiation team, we are coordinating diplomacy. We are very much counting on Italian support in the future: this is important for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday evening following the conversation.

He thanked Italy for the package of energy support and necessary equipment.

Tags: #discussed #zelenskyy #meloni

MORE ABOUT

17:40 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy on results of work in London: We to be ready to send finalized documents to USA soon

Zelenskyy on results of work in London: We to be ready to send finalized documents to USA soon

14:12 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

13:05 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy in London: It’s important that we work together on all documents

Zelenskyy in London: It’s important that we work together on all documents

12:15 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy and Pope Leo XIV's meeting concludes – media

Zelenskyy and Pope Leo XIV's meeting concludes – media

10:58 09.12.2025
Dutch govt decides to provide Ukraine with additional EUR 700 mln in support - Zelenskyy

Dutch govt decides to provide Ukraine with additional EUR 700 mln in support - Zelenskyy

10:04 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy informs Rutte, Costa, and von der Leyen of negotiations results with USA

Zelenskyy informs Rutte, Costa, and von der Leyen of negotiations results with USA

09:28 09.12.2025
Costa and Leyen reaffirm their unwavering support for Zelenskyy amid peace talks

Costa and Leyen reaffirm their unwavering support for Zelenskyy amid peace talks

20:49 08.12.2025
Zelenskyy announces this week's meeting of Coalition of Willing

Zelenskyy announces this week's meeting of Coalition of Willing

20:47 08.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

20:36 08.12.2025
Deficit for arms purchases from USA under PURL cut to $100 mln in 2025, $15 bln needed for 2026 – Zelenskyy

Deficit for arms purchases from USA under PURL cut to $100 mln in 2025, $15 bln needed for 2026 – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Current interim head of Ukrhydroenergo Suhetsky prepares to take part in competition for CEO position

Zelenskyy on results of work in London: We to be ready to send finalized documents to USA soon

Ukrenergo implements emergency power outages in most regions

Creation of Federation of Insurance Associations further proof of effective market transformation – NBU governor

Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

LATEST

Current interim head of Ukrhydroenergo Suhetsky prepares to take part in competition for CEO position

Svyrydenko on G7's readiness to use Russian assets to support Ukraine: We count on our partners

Govt prepares decision to redistribute consumption, direct electricity to household consumers – Svyrydenko

New US National Security Strategy shows Europe must become more independent - Merz

Peace talks need to return to ceasefire proposal — MP Merezhko

1,442 veterans and their family members received 'Own Business' grants worth UAH 694 mln in 2025

Ukrenergo implements emergency power outages in most regions

Trump claims he prevented World War III, criticizes Europe's role in ending Ukraine war

Rada proposes improved conditions for joining military service

G7 declares its readiness to use full value of Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine

AD
AD