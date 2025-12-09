Italy active in searching for ideas, steps to bring peace closer – Zelenskyy after meeting with Meloni

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Rome met with the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni and discussed with her steps to end the war.

"We had a wonderful conversation, very meaningful on all aspects of the diplomatic situation. We appreciate that Italy is active in the process of searching for effective ideas and determining steps to bring peace closer. I informed about the work of our negotiation team, we are coordinating diplomacy. We are very much counting on Italian support in the future: this is important for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday evening following the conversation.

He thanked Italy for the package of energy support and necessary equipment.