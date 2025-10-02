Zelenskyy and Meloni discuss preparations for next meeting of Coalition of the Willing

On the sidelines of the European Political Community summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“We also discussed security guarantees, preparations for the next meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, and contacts with President Trump,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

The parties also discussed potential risks and threats posed by Russia, given recent violations of European airspace, as well as ways to respond to common challenges.

According to the President, Ukraine is ready to share its experience in this matter.

He thanked Italy for its continued support of Ukraine during the war.