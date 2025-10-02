Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:15 02.10.2025

Zelenskyy and Meloni discuss preparations for next meeting of Coalition of the Willing

1 min read
Zelenskyy and Meloni discuss preparations for next meeting of Coalition of the Willing

On the sidelines of the European Political Community summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“We also discussed security guarantees, preparations for the next meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, and contacts with President Trump,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

The parties also discussed potential risks and threats posed by Russia, given recent violations of European airspace, as well as ways to respond to common challenges.

According to the President, Ukraine is ready to share its experience in this matter.

He thanked Italy for its continued support of Ukraine during the war.

Tags: #zelenskyy #meloni

MORE ABOUT

19:55 02.10.2025
Zelenskyy agrees on further contacts within Coalition of the Willing with leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, and Poland

Zelenskyy agrees on further contacts within Coalition of the Willing with leaders of Denmark, France, Germany, and Poland

19:32 02.10.2025
Putin lied to Trump that he would seize eastern Ukraine in two months – Zelenskyy

Putin lied to Trump that he would seize eastern Ukraine in two months – Zelenskyy

11:38 02.10.2025
Zelenskyy discussed with Danish PM how to respond to Russian drone incursions

Zelenskyy discussed with Danish PM how to respond to Russian drone incursions

21:13 30.09.2025
Zelenskyy, Guterres discuss situation at Zaporizhia NPP

Zelenskyy, Guterres discuss situation at Zaporizhia NPP

18:50 30.09.2025
Trump on Zelenskyy-Putin talks to end war: We need to get them together and do it

Trump on Zelenskyy-Putin talks to end war: We need to get them together and do it

15:16 30.09.2025
Ministry of Culture announces 1,000-hour Ukrainian content program under presidential patronage for 2026

Ministry of Culture announces 1,000-hour Ukrainian content program under presidential patronage for 2026

11:46 30.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Six more countries ready to join PURL initiative, fifth and sixth aid packages being agreed upon

Zelenskyy: Six more countries ready to join PURL initiative, fifth and sixth aid packages being agreed upon

10:23 30.09.2025
Dobropillia counteroffensive operation liberates 174 square kilometers – Zelenskyy

Dobropillia counteroffensive operation liberates 174 square kilometers – Zelenskyy

18:29 29.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Tragedy of Babyn Yar is example of why today the world cannot stand aside, silently observing Russia’s aggression

Zelenskyy: Tragedy of Babyn Yar is example of why today the world cannot stand aside, silently observing Russia’s aggression

17:59 29.09.2025
Zelenskyy stresses importance of US participation in joint response to Russian drones over NATO countries

Zelenskyy stresses importance of US participation in joint response to Russian drones over NATO countries

HOT NEWS

Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

Frederiksen responds sharply to Orbán's proposal to offer Ukraine partnership: I not to let one country decide EU's future

Zelenskyy: Orban blocking Ukraine's path to EU due to elections

Zelenskyy: We’re bringing home 185 our defenders from Russian captivity

Ukrenergo board chairman Zaichenko, board members continue to work

LATEST

Syrsky: Most enemy strike UAVs destroyed with help of interceptors; we currently increasing their number

Court to decide on extradition to Germany of Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline – Minister-Coordinator of Polish Special Services

Merz believes that specific decision on use of Russian assets to be made in three weeks

Pivnenko discusses logistics, medical evacuation, communications with new US coordinator of military interaction

Russia deliberately cuts power to Zaporizhia NPP to reconnect it to its power grid – Sybiha

Zelenskyy calls on Portugal to join PURL initiative

Frederiksen responds sharply to Orbán's proposal to offer Ukraine partnership: I not to let one country decide EU's future

Stefanchuk counting on Germany's leadership in unblocking first cluster of negotiations with EU

Zelenskyy and Sandu discuss the need to simultaneously open first cluster of negotiations on EU accession

Zelenskyy: Orban blocking Ukraine's path to EU due to elections

AD
AD