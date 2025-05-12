Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:52 12.05.2025

Odesa postpones opening of bids for electric buses for EUR13 mln financed by EIB to late June

2 min read

The municipal enterprise Odesmiskelektrotrans postponed the deadline for opening bids in the tender for the purchase of new electric buses and charging stations for them for a total amount of EUR13 million with financing from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to June 30.

According to information in ProZorro regarding purchases by international donors, the bids are planned to be opened on June 30 instead of May 20 of this year.

As reported, the tender was announced in early March. The purchase of electric buses is planned within the framework of the Ukraine Urban Public Transport II program.

This involves the purchase of nine-meter fully low-floor electric buses with a passenger capacity of at least 50 passengers, including 22 seats, one seat for a passenger in a chair and for a baby stroller, four seats for passengers with reduced mobility and a seat for a guide dog.

The contract is designed for 18 months.

The government of Ukraine concluded a loan agreement with the EIB to finance the Ukraine Urban Public Transport II project for EUR200 million in December 2020.

The project provides for the purchase of exclusively electric public transport for 18 cities of Ukraine, as well as the construction and renovation of tram and trolleybus lines, and the replacement of traction substations.

As reported, at the end of 2024, Zaporizhia re-announced a tender for the purchase of electric buses and charging stations for EUR9.84 million from the EIB, but the deadlines for opening offers were postponed again.

Tags: #odesa #eib #electric_buses

